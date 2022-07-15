Welcome to the Racer X Films First Look, previewing the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota. Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer preview one of the best racetracks on the 2022 schedule and highlight how recent weather both prior to and on race day could set up some great racing. Alex Martin, Jeremy Martin, and Phil Nicoletti have some fun chatting about the race and how JMart will do in the TV booth. Then Weigandt and Brauer discuss the status of the 450 and 250 classes with Eli Tomac nipping at the heels of Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence retaking the championship lead away from his brother Hunter.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Main image: Align Media

