The 12th round of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) has come and gone as the series headed to Indonesia. Insiders Adam Wheeler (journalist with OnTrack Off Road) and Lewis Phillips (journalist with MX Vice) were not able to record a podcast immediately following the race due to traveling and different time zones. But now that they are home and recorded a recap of the MXGP of Indonesia.

MXGP is in the midst of a small break after round 12 of 19 in Indonesia, but journalists Adam Wheeler and Lewis Phillips still have plenty to chat about as they ruminate on Tim Gajser’s contract, the switch of the Finnish Grand Prix, the Brit-based opening round of FIM Supercross World Championship (WSX), and whether MXGP should be flying to the far regions of Asia.

