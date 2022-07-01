Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
MXGP of
Indonesia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Australian MX
Maitland
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 2
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 9
Weege Show: RedBud Preview and Moto Combine. With Deegan!

July 1, 2022 5:05pm | by:

Yes, we just put Haiden Deegan's name in the title of this video to help the popularity. He's on hand for the KTM RedBud National, round five of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, as part of the first Scouting Moto Combine of the year. Ahem, he dominated. What else is going on? Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the RedBud paddock to find more.

Brought to you by the Honda CRF250R, which still has won every race so far this season. Maybe that's because it's lighter, faster and stronger? Better low-end and mid range power? Maybe it's just the graphics? (Check the video for more on that.) Go to your Honda Powersports dealer to find out. 

