On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up one of the biggest trainers in the sport, Derin Stockton, to talk about his work with Seth Hammaker and others now, his rise in the sport with Ivan Tedesco, his past work with Jason Anderson, Garrett Marchbanks, training in general, PED’s in the sport, the move from 80’s to 250F’s, and more.

Listen to the Stockton podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.