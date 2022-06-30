Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 2
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 9
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Derin Stockton

June 30, 2022 9:30am
On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up one of the biggest trainers in the sport, Derin Stockton, to talk about his work with Seth Hammaker and others now, his rise in the sport with Ivan Tedesco, his past work with Jason Anderson, Garrett Marchbanks, training in general, PED’s in the sport, the move from 80’s to 250F’s, and more.

Listen to the Stockton podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

Main image courtesy of Derin Stockton

