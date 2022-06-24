Last week right here on Racer X Online, we ran a list of riders who went 1-DNF in the 125/250MX classes, inspired by Michael Mosiman’s exact score at Hangtown. You can read that HERE.

Well, it’s an off week so take a look at the same list of riders who have pulled off that same feat but this time in the 250/450MX classes. It’s something I know all too well (on a personal level), as you’ll read here.

Thanks to Clinton Fowler for the help with this list. And away we go!

1972 Rd 9 Straddle Line Park Gary Jones 1-DNF

1973 Rd 2 Cherokee MX Park Gary Jones 1-DNF

1974 Rd 12 Motocross West Gary Jones 1-20

Jones had wrapped up his third 250MX title earlier on the Can-Am and won the first moto start to finish. In these days, you really had to ride the bikes, at times, pretty easy or they would break and in New Orleans on this day, two flat tires struck Jones in the last moto of the year and he called it a day. Jones also completed the trifecta with a third 1-DNF in three years! That’s hard to do.