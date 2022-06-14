1991 | Rd 11 Steel City | Mike Kiedrowski 1-37

An epic turn in the 125MX national series as series points leader Mike Kiedrowski opened up a 52-point lead after his first moto win on his Kawasaki and most thought the title was over. Second moto he again led when he got a flat and while he was trying to manage that, he got a rock in his gas tank and split it open causing the DNF. Suzuki’s Guy Cooper took the win with a 2-2 on the day, got the points deficit to 30 and would go on to win the title.

1995 | Rd 1 Gatorback | Steve Lamson 1-27

Pre-season favorite for the title, Honda’s Steve Lamson came into the national opener and did what everyone thought he would as he took the opening moto win over Suzuki’s Damon Huffman. Second moto Lammy led again but like a lot of other riders this day at Gainesville, he suffered a wheel failure and was forced to pull out. He would go on to win the title in an epic battle later this year.

1995 | Rd 10 Washougal | Robbie Reynard 1-35

Kawasaki’s hotshot youngster had just swept the motos at Milville the race before this one and he kept it going with another moto win here at Washougal making it three in a row for him. Second moto though a knee he hurt in SX kept popping in and out and he was forced to pull out early.

1996 | Rd 7 Redbud | James Dobb 1-35

A privateer to this point in the ’96 season, the British rider James Dobb was given a factory Suzuki 125 after injuries hit the team, and he went out and ripped off the first moto win. On the podium, Dobb exclaimed that he was spent and wasn’t sure how much he had left for moto two. Turns out he was right as he pulled off early with the DNF.

2001 | Rd 7 Unadilla | Travis Pastrana 1-22

Just one half-lap away from going 1-1 on the day in that epic 2001 season, Pastrana crashed out hard heading to the back of the track and got another concussion. This was a huge swing in the points and put his rival Grant Langston a few points ahead. Pastrana would go on to have another crash a week later and that would be it for his series. That first moto win at ‘Dilla would prove to be the last moto win of his brief racing career.

2004 | Rd 5 Redbud | James Stewart 1-33

Stew had won every single moto coming into RedBud and most thought that a perfect season was in sight for James as yes, he was that good. First moto at Redbud went to script with an easy win for the #259 but second moto he had a “series of crashes” and couldn’t finish the moto. Mike Brown on the YOT Yamaha would take the overall with 2-1 finishes on the day.

2005 | Rd 3 Southwick | Mike Alessi 1-34

The KTM-mounted rookie Mike Alessi was superb in the first moto, winning on his 250 SX-F thumper. But early in the second moto he over-jumped a tabletop and jarred his shoulder upon landing so badly that it dislocated, forcing him to DNF. The overall winner would be Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Grant Langston, who rode through the pain of his own severely sprained ankle.