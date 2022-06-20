With his 2-1 scores for the overall win at High Point, Eli Tomac has his first Lucas Oil Pro Motocross victory of 2022. This makes for four winners in four rounds, and Tomac, of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, is now up to second in the 450 standings. Chase Sexton has remained strong at each race, though, and actually split motos (and points) with Eli for the day, with a 1-2. He’s still the points leader.

Sexton was clearly the best of the best in the first moto on his Honda HRC machine, as he pulled far ahead of the field, but Tomac was the better man in moto two, getting around Sexton and Ken Roczen to grab the lead and the win. Why was Chase better in moto one, and why was Tomac better in moto two? Here’s their explanation from the post-race press conference.

Eli, when you went into that mode with about twelve minutes to go in both motos. It just seemed like the ability to come to the next level was very easy and very natural on the track. It seemed like the track suited your style.

I’ll say that for moto two, those things. Moto one, to be honest, I was kind of caught off by quite a few lines. I was missing some lines. The one far into the track, I was missing an outside rut. Jason [Anderson] got really close to me again over there. I felt like I was kind of just fighting the ruts in that moto one. In moto two, I felt like I had the better lines on the track and was able to make things work and make the lines just feel right. Just had good riding in moto two. That was nice for us to finally come forward with a win.

Going into a week off, so you’ve got great momentum, great confidence. Again, sure that you have some things that you’re going to do with the family and this, but it’s just basically going to be another day at the office for you this week

Yeah. It will be a normal week for us. This was important for us. Obviously, Chase is riding really well right now and he won the first moto. So, just trying to do what I can to keep him from running away with it.

Eli, this is a couple races in with the Yamaha. How are you feeling? You’re clicking. Obviously, moto wins and everything are starting to come now. You got the overall win. How do you feel like you’re setting up the bike? Do you feel like you’re in a good spot now moving forward fighting for this championship?

Yeah. I feel like we’ve been in a good spot since Hangtown. Since then, I feel like we’ve been able to do our normal thing and not really searching for a whole lot right now. We’re in a good place.