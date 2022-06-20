Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the High Point National, Tom Journet caught Red Bull KTM's Antonio Cairoli kicking out sideways in two successive corners while pushing for a fast lap in qualifying. Cairoli's sound body positioning and good use of his lower body pulled both moments back with relative ease, but the footage does show how important minor movements on the bike can be.

Video courtesy of Tom Journet and MAVTV Plus.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.