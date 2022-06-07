Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
Articles
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Articles
Full Schedule

Save of the Day: Hangtown

June 7, 2022 4:30pm | by:

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Hangtown Motocross Classic, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Justin Cooper had gotten out to the early lead in the second 250 class moto but had a wild ride a few corners before the end of the first lap when he caught a kicker going up the face of a roller. Fortunately, he managed to gather it up quite well despite going off the track and only lost one place in the process.

*Video courtesy of MAVTV Plus.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

