Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Hangtown Motocross Classic, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Justin Cooper had gotten out to the early lead in the second 250 class moto but had a wild ride a few corners before the end of the first lap when he caught a kicker going up the face of a roller. Fortunately, he managed to gather it up quite well despite going off the track and only lost one place in the process.

*Video courtesy of MAVTV Plus.

