The opening round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway saw one of the most dominant days for a single brand in motocross history as Honda HRC went 1-2 in every single moto. We take a look at how they got there through some excellent racing amongst teammates, but also through their riders being so in sync, they even go off the track together!

We also take a closer look at Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia falling in the second turn of the second moto, how Jo Shimoda lost second place on the final lap of 250 moto two, and Levi Kitchen using four consecutive outside lines to pass Austin Forkner. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of MAVTV Plus.

