Evan Ferry, son of 1997 250SX East Region Champion Tim Ferry, has been starting to make a name for himself in the amateur motocross racing scene. The Florida native rode KTMs (2014 through 2016) and Kawasakis (2017 through 2019) before joining the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team in fall 2019. Ferry claimed the overall win in the supermini class at the Monster Energy Cup not long after with 1-1 finishes in his first race with the team.
At the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Ferry scored two overall podium finishes in the Supermini 1 (12-15) (4-5-2 for third overall) and Supermini 2 (13-16) (2-2-2 for second overall). The following year he jumped to the Husqvarna TC 125 and at Loretta's in 2021, Ferry scored two overall titles in 125cc (12-17) B/C (2-1-1 moto finishes) Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C (1-2-2 moto finishes).
In early May this year, Evan Ferry announced he was parting ways with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, right as the qualifying action for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship stated to ramp up.
“Today is a new start, I am so thankful for the years and the titles I earned in the Supermini and 125cc classes while I was with The Rockstar Husqvarna team. I made lifelong friends and learned a lot from such an amazing team. Thank you to Roger and Nate for supporting my vision moving forward. 🤝”
Then toward the end of the month, Ferry was seen on a Yamaha riding with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. Last week, Ferry announced he had signed with Yamaha, but not the Star team as some had anticipated. Instead, the #75 announced he had joined what's called the Yamaha Factory Amateur Team and would be getting ready to race the regionals round with his new squad. After one year on the 125cc machine, Ferry has made the jump to full-time 250F rider, as he will compete in 250 B modified and Schoolboy 2 at Loretta Lynn’s in early August.
This Yamaha-supported squad has some high-profile names to it including Gavin Towers (250F/450F), Logan Best (125), Crockett Myers (250F/450F), Wyatt Thurman (Supermini), Sage Lewis (250F), Kade Johnson (65cc), and new signee Avery Long (450F). But adding a star and big name in Ferry is a big sign for this team.
“NSA Yamaha would like to officially welcome Evan Ferry @lilreddog75 to the team. Evan comes from a legendary racing family with his dad, Tim Ferry, preceding in a successful race career. Evan will be competing in 250B Mod and Schoolboy 2 for our team. Welcome Ferry family!”
Main image by Mitch Kendra