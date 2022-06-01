Motocross, if nothing else, is a series of high highs and low lows, often crammed together in rapid succession. Take Coty Schock, for example, who had a breakout summer in 2021, rightly earning a ton of attention and even a salary from Honda for the following year. Then, his team folded. Fortunately he got boosted from that low when he was picked up by Phoenix Honda, only to crash hard in the Arlington Supercross and sustain serious injuries. Schock is now on the mend after having reconstructive surgery on his knee, but his year is over, as is his shot at backing up the brilliance of last summer. Schock is undeterred, however, and is already working hard to be able to make the last race of the summer. Not to make an impression on anyone, but simply because he wants to ride his dirt bike and get a chance to run his hard-earned national number, #37. We caught up with The Schocker earlier this week to see how his recovery has been going.

Racer X: How’s it going? How’ve you been?

Coty Schock: Lately it’s been good. I’ve been doing better now that I’ve been able to start walking. It’s definitely been a positive in my life!

Yeah, I’d guess that being able to get from place to place would be a positive thing.

Yeah. My mom flew out and helped me the first few weeks. I was non-weight bearing for the first six weeks and after she left, after two weeks, and I had to do everything on my own I was like, "Holy crap! I can barely function!" I live in a two-story house and my room is upstairs, so I have to crutch up and down the stairs. Every move I do I have to carry a crutch, so to carry a cup of coffee from the kitchen to a table was a process. It’s all little stuff you don’t realize you can’t do when you can’t walk.