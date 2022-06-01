“It was really good to be back racing, but it was a tough day,” said Cooper in a team statement. “It’s been a long time off, and we really had a struggle today. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, but I’m positive. We’re going to work hard going into this next round and try to get up front pretty quick.”

Hammaker was a revelation. He topped the first qualifying session of the year, and backed it up by nearly topping the second, only with Jett nipping him at the end. Hammaker has barely even raced pro motocross before. He made it to three races last year, and that’s it. This was his fourth Pro Motocross national. He ran up front in the first moto and ended the day 8-5 for seventh overall. We had virtually no data on Hammaker outdoors, and now we know he’s fast. That’s something at least.

“It feels really good to be back at the races again,” said Hammaker in a Monster Energy Kawasaki team statement. “It’s been a few months since I lined up to compete, so I was expecting to have some nerves, but it all came back to me really quick. I’m pumped to have gotten fastest qualifier at the opening round too! We’re going to build on this performance as we prepare for next weekend and try to carry more of that qualifying speed into the motos.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is the perennial powerhouse of the 250 class, but with Cooper ailing and Jeremy Martin not even lining up this summer due to injury, it’s up to the new kids to step up. Levi Kitchen showed some potential throughout the day but ended up 5-8 for eighth overall.

“It wasn’t a bad day,” Kitchen said. “The first moto was obviously better, getting fifth, but I still had to work for it in both motos and come from the back, especially in that second one. It was kind of embarrassing; I think I was 38th in the second turn. So, I need to work on the starts, but as far as my speed and fitness and everything else, if I can get off the gate with those guys up front, I think I can run with them for sure. I’m looking to do that next weekend and just keep building for the rest of the season.”