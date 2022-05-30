Christian Craig has recently cleared two big obstacles in his career. He locked up a 250 supercross championship, and he’s inked a full-time 450 ride for the future with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. While Craig has moonlighted in the 450 class in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross before, now he comes in armed with extra confidence on his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine, and it showed at round one, where he snagged his first-ever 450 overall podium. He spoke about it with the media after the race.

We know you’re full-time 450 right now, and what a transition today. First things first – lived up to the expectations that we were looking for today.

Christian Craig: I’m pumped. My first 450 podium. To do it at my home track, hometown. I’ve gotten so close so many times, but especially coming off the supercross championship it’s all about just keeping the momentum and the confidence I have. Comfortable with the bike. Just happy with the whole setup. It’s something I’ve worked for my whole life. I checked that one off the list.

We talked about the conditions of the track just a moment ago. A bit slick in some areas, hard underneath. You were letting that bike move so much. You put that thing inside one time, and you didn’t even realize it, basically ran off the track and then right after that went down. We couldn’t quite see it, but we saw you get back up unfazed. Was it easy to keep the concentration and keep the momentum up and keep calm? It seemed like you gave up a couple spots and got back on the track and was able to find that pace again and pick up some positions and put yourself back where you were.

Yeah, it sucked going down, but I got up pretty quick. I think we lost a few spots. It was all about riding the lines, being patient with the track. If you tried to push in spots, it would bite you. It was all about being patient, push where you can and then obviously pick the right lines. So, I felt comfortable on this dirt and obviously it’s a home track for me. I felt right at home.