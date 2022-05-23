Thomas Kjer Olsen Update: Fractured C1 Vertebra, Home in Belgium

Note: main image is from the fourth round of 2022 MXGP, photo courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer

In late April, Thomas Kjer Olsen suffered a qualifying crash during the during the sixth round MXGP of Latvia round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXP) and was taken to a local hospital and placed in a medically induced coma by doctors. The team said at the time that TKO was is in “stable condition and is receiving the best medical care.”

Yesterday, the team provided an update: in the crash he fractured his C1 vertebra, which they said, “fortunately has not shifted and is stable.” The KTM rider is back to his home in Belgium and is working on his rehabilitation. TKO has a long recovery ahead of him, but it is good to see he is back home and receiving top level care.

The following press release is from the DIGA Procross KTM Racing team:

Thomas Kjer Olsen on the road to recovery

DIGA Procross KTM Racing athlete Thomas Kjer Olsen is on the road to recovery after a serious crash in the qualifying race for the MXGP of Latvia in Kegums.

Thomas Kjer Olsen, who among who among the head injury also fractured his C1 vertebra in the crash, which fortunately has not shifted and is stable, has been successfully transferred to his adopted country of Belgium and is already undergoing rehabilitation there.

At the moment we are happy to inform you that Thomas is not dependent on any equipment and can eat, drink and walk on his own. The doctors, all the carers, his family and the whole team are very confident that Thomas will fully recover from the consequences of the fall and will be able to lead a normal life in the future.

However, the recovery phase will continue for several months and we ask for your understanding to refrain from enquiries regarding his state of health.

Thomas would also like to take this opportunity to personally thank everyone for the many get-well messages and thoughts sent to him from the entire MX family.

The team also posted this update on its Instagram account: