Thomas Kjer Olsen Placed in Medically Induced Coma Following Qualifying Crash

DIGA Procross KTM Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen suffered a crash during the sixth round MXGP of Latvia round of the FIM Motocross World Championship. According to the team, Olsen was taken to a local hospital and placed in a medically induced coma by doctors. The team also said he is in “stable condition and is receiving the best medical care.”

The DIGA Procross KTM Racing MXGP team’s full statement is below: