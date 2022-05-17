KTM Introduces 18edrive and 20edrive Factory Edition Balance Bikes

The all-new KTM 18eDRIVE FACTORY EDITION and KTM 20eDRIVE FACTORY EDITION feature a new 36 Volt motor platform and come with the power and range to tackle aggressive riding terrain or longer trips with the crew. Power your aspiring rider with FACTORY-level performance, thanks to top-shelf componentry and dirt-shredding, high-flying electric performance delivered by the brushless motor and quick-change battery. For training or playing, these are the machines we wish we had while growing up.

The KTM 18eDRIVE FACTORY EDITION is the next choice in the eDRIVE range and is ready to deliver a whole new riding experience. With 3 power modes, the KTM 18eDRIVE FACTORY EDITION will still allow the progression your little rippers expect from STACYC but with a much larger growth curve. With a top speed of 18 mph, and dressed in FACTORY EDITION-specific hydraulic Hayes disc brakes and race-inspired paint scheme, the KTM 18eDRIVE FACTORY EDITION has the ability to unlock endless opportunities and develop the skills your little rippers have dreamed of. Weighing in at 31 lbs. with the battery, this ride is perfect for kids between 8-10 years of age, and up to 115 lbs.