After another very busy weekend we’re back with the MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which is celebrating 50 years in existence this summer. We’ve been counting down each of the 50 years of the series, which began in 1972, and today we reach 2007, the year the greatest of all time decided to hang up his boots.

From 1997 through 2006, Ricky Carmichael absolutely dominated outdoor AMA Motocross in America. In winning ten straight AMA Pro Motocross titles during that time, the first three in the 125 class, then seven straight in the 250 class, Carmichael was never truly challenged for any of those titles. As a matter of fact, Carmichael clinched all ten of those titles before the last round, which is just an astonishing accomplishment. He also won every AMA Supercross title from 2001 through ’06, with the exception of the 2004 series, which he sat out due to a knee injury. Add it all up and RC had 15 major titles to his credit, easily the record. He also had a total of 142 wins—96 outdoors and 46 AMA Supercross wins—but he wasn’t quite finished yet. While Carmichael announced his retirement from full-time racing beginning at the end of the ’06 season, he also said that he would race select events in 2007. He would do seven rounds of AMA Supercross, six rounds of AMA Pro Motocross, and his last race would be the 2007 FIM Motocross of Nations, which were set to be held in September of ’07.

With his SX crown up for grabs, attention turned towards his heirs apparent in close, bitter rivals James Stewart and Chad Reed. The Kawasaki-mounted Stewart had won the ’06 FIM World Supercross title, in a weird points scenario that saw him narrowly lose the AMA Supercross crown to Carmichael. Reed was right there too, literally tied in points with Stewart in the AMA standings at 336 points apiece, two less than Carmichael. Although guys like Kevin Windham, Tim Ferry, David Vuillemin, Ivan Tedesco, and more in the crowded field, it appeared to all that it would be between Stewart and Reed, with Carmichael occasionally visiting the podium as a part-timer.