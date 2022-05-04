The ebbs and flows of a Monster Energy AMA Supercross season are such that nothing is guaranteed. When the 250SX West Championship took their nearly two-month break starting way back in February, Christian Craig held a 28-point lead in the championship and had just won four of the first six rounds. With Hunter Lawrence crashing out of the Anaheim 3 round and slipping to third in the championship, Craig looked destined to take the title. But here we are coming into the finale this weekend and the 250SX West Championship is the only title fight still alive.

Since returning from the break, Lawrence has gone on a tear winning all three races which also included the East/West Showdown in Atlanta. Craig finished second to Lawrence at Seattle and Atlanta to watch his points lead slip just below a full race distance at 23 points. At the penultimate round last weekend in Denver, Craig controlled his destiny, as he could wrapping the title early if he could win the race. The win would at least give him a 26-point advantage in the championship and also guarantee him the tiebreaker as his five wins would be unreachable at that point for Lawrence.

It was all set to play out as Lawrence holeshot the main event in Denver with Craig right on his tail. For the first five laps of the race, Craig followed closely behind looking for a passing opportunity that just wasn’t coming. The slick conditions of the Denver racetrack meant Craig would have to force the issue, because the track didn’t leave a lot of options for passing, and Craig also knew if he drove it in too hard he could easy crash on the slick stuff. Then, even if he did make the pass, he had to hope that Lawrence’s fight back wouldn’t put him on the ground.