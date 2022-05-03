That doesn’t really surprise me. I’ve known you since your mini cycle racing days and you’ve just always struck me as a racer. When you race you push and you fight and, like you said, you truly do put yourself out there.

Yeah, I feel like, especially the past couple of years, that I’ve been put through the wringer a little bit. I’ve had to grow just a little bit more just as far as just being mentally tougher, you know? I’ve had to basically get mentally tougher. It’s not like I wasn’t already pretty mentally strong. It’s just like how you think about things. I have always thought I could handle a lot, but then you kind of get put through the wringer and it kind of changes you a little bit. It’s just different things too. There’s an injury side to it. There’s also a side of like last year where I just basically got my ass handed to me. I’ve kind of dealt with different things like mental struggle-type things and it has all just made me tougher. When you get put in situations like that there are only really two ways of coming out of it. You either man-up and come out stronger, or you just give in. I’m not saying it was easy going. There were times when I was like, 'Damn! Do I really want to do this?' And that happens to a lot of people. You just stick to it. I got another win last weekend, so I guess it paid off-

You started the race outside of the top 10 and absolutely fought hard for and earned that Foxborough win. A special victory for you?

Yeah, I felt really good about that win. Whenever you go as long as I guess I have without winning, it is tough. There are guys that are racers and there are guys who are practice guys. I always grew up as a racer. Often times I would not set the world on fire in practice, but when the gate dropped, I came out swinging. And missing as many races as I have over the past couple of years, you start to just lose the nerves and everything else that comes with racing. The crowd, the pressure, the nerves you feel on the starting line, making decisions in the moment on the track. All of that stuff is what separates racers from the practice guys. I felt like I’ve had an advantage over other people with this my whole career. Like, when the gate drops, I somehow figure out a way to do it better than a lot of other people. With me missing as much racing as I have, I feel like I’ve lost a little bit of that and it kind of makes you wonder like, 'Man, I’ve missed this much racing. Am I still a racer? Am I a practice guy now because I’ve done a lot of practicing, but I haven’t done any racing?' Those things start to make you think. It’s sort of like, 'Man, do I still have what it takes to win races? Am I still a racer or am I starting to turn into a practice guy because of a lack of racing?' That Foxborough win felt really good to show myself that, yes, I can still win races. Like you said, I handled the pressure from Jett the whole race and won. That felt pretty good. It felt good even as just a confidence booster.