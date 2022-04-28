Take a lap around Empower Field at Mile High for round 16 (of 17) of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the Denver Supercross. This will be the ninth round of the ten-round 250SX West Region of the 2022 season and this round will also be a KTM Jr. Supercross round. This will be the first race in Denver since 2019.

Note: the Denver Supercross is a day race this year, so qualifying, heat races, and the main events will all take place earlier than normal.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.