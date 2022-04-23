Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Australian MX
Mackay
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Isak Gifting
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat Apr 30
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun May 1
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun May 8
The Thrill is to Battle | Weege Show Foxboro Wrap Up

April 23, 2022 10:15pm | by:

Austin Forkner has been through the ups and downs but the thrill of the fight kept him going, and that's how he fought off Jett Lawrence to win his first race in two years. Jason Weigandt covers that and more in this walk and talk from MotoAmerica in Atlanta--while talking Monster Energy AMA Supercross. It's brought to you by RaceTech.com and the Gold Valves and Race Engine Services you know and love.

