Race Registration for 2022 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is Now Open

The AMA Vintage Grand Championship, running in conjunction with AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, includes motocross, hare scrambles, roadracing and trials — as well as a round of the AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship Series — and class winners in each discipline are recognized as AMA national champions.

The AMA Vintage Grand Championship also crowns the AMA Vintage Grand Champion and the AMA Vet/Senior Vintage Grand Champion, special recognitions that combine the points from the off-road disciplines — motocross, trials and hare scrambles.

All racers must have general admission tickets in their possession prior to gate entry, and only pre-registered riders with entry confirmation will receive access to Mid-Ohio on Thursday, July 21, at 9 a.m. Gates open for general admission at 5 p.m.

Participating racers compete on vintage motorcycles from across different eras in the many different racing disciplines showcased each year at AMA VMD. Vintage racing includes motocross, roadracing, hare scrambles, trials, flat track and pit bike racing. Be aware that pit bike racing has moved from its usual Saturday slot to Friday evening.

Youth riders can also participate in the action. The age requirement for competitors in each discipline is as follows:

Trials: 4 years and up

4 years and up Motocross and Hare Scrambles: 9 years and up

9 years and up Flat Track: 12 years and up (Youth riders are not allowed to participate in the dirt-track brakeless class)

12 years and up (Youth riders are not allowed to participate in the dirt-track brakeless class) Road Race:14 years and up

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is the preeminent — and longest-running — vintage motorcycle event in the country, with over 40,000 attendees each year enjoying off-road and road racing, bike shows, AMA Hall of Fame exhibits, camping, Laps For History on the legendary Mid-Ohio circuit and, of course, the country’s largest motorcycle swap meet.

Running from July 22-24, this year’s event promises to be the best yet, with AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer and 1993 500cc World Champion Kevin Schwantz serving as Grand Marshal.

To register to race or learn more about AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days racing, visit https://vintagemotorcycledays.com/page/racing/

For more information visit https.vintagemotorcycledays.com, sign up for the AMA VMD newsletter or follow #AMAVMD on social media channels. To purchase tickets, visit midohio.com/tickets or AMA members can purchase discounted tickets through May 30.

Main image: David Aldana, photo by Mitch Kendra