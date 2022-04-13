I think the guys up front could only push so hard because of the ruts, and they couldn’t make up any time on the obstacles because everyone was doing the same thing and they had to tip toe around. All of this led to races that didn’t provide the same type of wham-bam Triple Crown racing we’re used to but hey, they can’t all be Rembrandts, right?

Let’s get into some thoughts from St. Looey, home of Anton.

KTM has an interesting dilemma on their hands for 2023 with Marvin Musquin. From what I hear they low balled him on a contract this year and he was free to shop around, which he did with a couple of the other Austrian brands. When nothing materialized there, he went back to KTM and said that if he was going to ride for that small of a salary, it would be for SX only, which they agreed to. I think it was understood that this would be a farewell season for Marv on orange, which was cool, except I think no one asked Marv. He doesn’t seem to have any plans to hang it up and he’s gone 3-3-1 in the last three races. Yes, the field is thin but not at the very top. Marv won the Triple Crown with great starts and won the second main/race/or thing.

Look, being one of only five winners all season is something, and somehow, remarkably, Marv’s only 14 points back of second in the points. Trust me, I had to double check that because Musquin’s had some of the worst SX races of his career this year earlier. But here we are, with a rider on an expiring contract, beating his two more high-profile teammates in the points, and wanting to keep racing. I say give him the contract Roger!!!