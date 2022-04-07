Results Archive
GNCC
Tiger Run
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Upcoming
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Re-Raceables Podcast: 2014 Glen Helen National

Re-Raceables Podcast 2014 Glen Helen National

April 7, 2022 12:00pm

In 2021, our Jason Weigandt and Steve Matthes started the Re-Raceables Podcast, where they bring you back to the legendary races of yesteryear. The duo relives the excitement of the races we can never stop talking about, and usually grabs a rider that was involved in the race to get their perspective.

On this latest episode of the Re-Raceables Podcast, Weege and Matthes break down the 2014 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener where Jeremy Martin goes 1-1 at Glen Helen Raceway and wins his first national on an all-new Yamaha YZ250F. This is the race that changed the guard, with Star Racing Yamaha zooming to the top of the 250 heap, a spot they're still in to this day. It also kicked off Martin's run as a race and title winner. They then get J-Mart on the phone to talk about that season, that race, and more. Also, the guys touch on the Ryan Dungey/Ken Roczen battle for the 450 overall win, Josh Grant's first moto 450 victory, James Stewart, they break down the categories of Lit Kit, The Jacob Marsack Award, and more.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Re-Raceables Podcast. It's also available on Spotify and PodBean.

Or listen to the podcast in the embedded player below.

