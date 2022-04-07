In 2021, our Jason Weigandt and Steve Matthes started the Re-Raceables Podcast, where they bring you back to the legendary races of yesteryear. The duo relives the excitement of the races we can never stop talking about, and usually grabs a rider that was involved in the race to get their perspective.

On this latest episode of the Re-Raceables Podcast, Weege and Matthes break down the 2014 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener where Jeremy Martin goes 1-1 at Glen Helen Raceway and wins his first national on an all-new Yamaha YZ250F. This is the race that changed the guard, with Star Racing Yamaha zooming to the top of the 250 heap, a spot they're still in to this day. It also kicked off Martin's run as a race and title winner. They then get J-Mart on the phone to talk about that season, that race, and more. Also, the guys touch on the Ryan Dungey/Ken Roczen battle for the 450 overall win, Josh Grant's first moto 450 victory, James Stewart, they break down the categories of Lit Kit, The Jacob Marsack Award, and more.

