Two weeks ago, Team Green Kawasaki’s newest recruit Preston Boespflug came out firing on all cylinders at the 2022 James Stewart Spring Championship at Freestone MX Park in Wortham, Texas. The 16-year-old Washington native won the 250B and Schoolboy 2 (12-17) classes against stiff competition with the likes of Haiden Deegan, Mark Fineis, Evan Ferry, and Daxton Bennick. It was the first time Boespflug had converted on a set of major amateur championship victories in his young career and certainly puts him into some serious talk for the upcoming battles at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch in August.

Boespflug signed with Team Green at the tail end of 2021 and has been a big talking point early in 2022 given his new opportunity. With all of that in mind, we called up Preston this week to talk to him about Freestone, Team Green, and his 2022 expectations.

Racer X: First off, let’s talk about Freestone. A pretty good week for you! You won the 250B and Schoolboy 2 classes against some pretty stacked competition. Just kind of tell me about it and how everything went for you.

Preston Boespflug: Yeah, it was a really crazy week at Freestone. I won 250B and then I won Schoolboy 2. Both classes were super stacked, so I was really excited to come away with both of those wins. One of the classes had longer motos also, so I was excited about that. I think that was beneficial for me. But yeah, it was a good week.

How did you expect you were going to fare going into it? You’ve had a decent amount of time on the bike at this point racing a couple of other races. Did you surprise yourself by winning or did you really feel coming in that you had the speed to win?

Honestly, I don’t know. Every year you come in and you don’t know where you’re at too much. You kind of hear who’s going fast but you don’t really know until it’s the race weekend and everyone is out there riding and racing. I knew I had the potential to get the results that I did but making it happen was another story. I was expecting to top three but winning was nice.