De Wolf Aims For Round 4 Return, Van De Moosdijk Out Indefinitely
The following press release is from Husqvarna Motorcycles:
Following such a superb start to the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing suffered a setback at the most recent stop in Argentina. Kay De Wolf was running a brilliant third in the championship standings when he crashed out of the first race and his teammate, Roan Van De Moosdijk, had shown similar potential aboard his steed.
With the Grand Prix of Portugal, the fourth round, on the horizon, Kay De Wolf is eager to pick up where he left off and put his FC 250 back inside of the top five. Cleared of any broken bones last week, de Wolf eased into things by riding his mountain bike over the weekend and will get back on his bike on Wednesday. The goal is for him to be on the starting line at this weekend's Portuguese event.
Roan Van De Moosdijk has not been quite as fortunate—the shoulder that he injured at the second stop of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship was made worse in his Argentina crash and required surgery. A successful operation was performed late last week. Unfortunately, he is also nursing a broken collarbone and fractured left wrist that will not need surgery.
Husqvarna Factory Racing wishes Roan well in his recovery and hopes to see Kay back out on track as soon as possible.
Rasmus Jorgensen (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager):
"The specialist had some good and bad news for us once we got home. The good news is that Kay has no broken bones, but he did still take a hit to the head and has been taking it easy. We will see how he gets on when he tries to ride later this week. Roan has had some bad luck with a fractured wrist and broken collarbone, then his shoulder injury from Mantova was made worse and required surgery. The good news is that the operation was a success. We are looking forward to getting him back to one hundred percent, but it will take time and patience."