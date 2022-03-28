Results Archive
Supercross
Indy
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Luke Clout and Wilson Todd Claim Overall Wins at Wonthaggi Opener

The following press releases are from the Penrite ProMX Championship:

Luke Clout Victorious At Wonthaggi In THOR MX1 Season Opener

A huge crowd of 5000 spectators lined the fences to witness the incredible THOR MX1 class action at the sandy Wonthaggi track in Victoria, for the opening round of the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores.

The highly anticipated debut of Team HRC Honda Racing’s Kyle Webster did not disappoint, as Webster would set a blistering time in THOR MX1 qualifying, backing that up with setting the fastest time in the AMX Superstores Top 10 Pole Shootout.

With pole position, Webster would holeshot moto 1 and lead early, before going down and handing the lead to the defending champion, Luke Clout on his CDR Yamaha Monster Energy machine. CDR team mate Aaron Tanti would move to 2nd, with Todd Waters in 3rd aboard the Husqvarna Australia FC450.

  • Aaron Tanti Penrite ProMX Championship
  • Kyle Webster Penrite ProMX Championship
  • Todd Waters Penrite ProMX Championship
  • Aaron Tanti (second), Luke Clout (first overall), and Todd Waters (third overall) Penrite ProMX Championship

Webster would mount an inedible charge through the field to close up to the rear of race leader Clout, but with two laps to go, Webster would push the front wheel in a turn leaving Luke Clout clear to take the moto win ahead of Kyle Webster in 2nd, Aaron Tanti in 3rd, Todd Waters 4th and Brett Metcalfe in 5th.

Moto 2 would again see blistering pace from Kyle Webster throughout the opening laps, as Aaron Tanti ran 2nd followed by a fierce battle of Metcalfe, Factory KTM’s Kirk Gibbs and Todd Waters rounding out the top 5 spots.

As the race progressed, Clout would charge from outside the top 5 through to 2nd and take advantage of a late race crash by Kyle Webster to take maximum points from Round 1 with the second moto win. Tanti would finish 2nd, Waters 3rd, with Kirk Gibbs in 4th and Kyle Webster remounting to finish 5th.

THOR MX1 Overall Wonthaggi

Wilson Todd Takes 1-1 Moto Scores To Win ProMX Wonthaggi In Pirelli MX2

The Pirelli MX2 Class has seen much pre season hype and speculation over who would lead the charge in the 2022 Penrite ProMx Championship (ProMX) presented by AMX Superstores.The riders did not take long to show this was hype justified with incredible on track action in front of a sold out crowd and perfect racing conditions at the sandy Wonthaggi track.

In MX2 moto 1, it was Team HRC Honda Racing’s Wilson Todd who would find his way to the lead after early race leader, Gas Gas mounted Noah Ferguson would crash out of proceedings early. Todd would extend a small lead early, only to be challenged for the entire moto by Yamalube Yamaha Racing’s Alex Larwood. Larwood would match the pace of Todd but remain several bike lengths behind throughout the moto, as the pair would finish 1st and 2nd at the flag. Serco Yamaha’s Jesse Dobson rode a constant moto to finish 3rd, with his team mate Bailey Malkiewicz in 4th and Haruki Yokohama rounding out the top 5 on his Empire Kawasaki.

  • Wilson Todd Penrite ProMX Championship
  • Alex Larwood Penrite ProMX Championship
  • Bailey Malkiewic Penrite ProMX Championship
  • Alex Larwood (second overall), Wilson Todd (first overall), and Bailey Malkiewicz Penrite ProMX Championship

Moto 2 was a familiar affair, with Wilson Todd leading from the early stages and Alex Larwood charging from a poor start to close in and match the lap times of the leader in second, trailing the previous MX2 champion for multiple laps around the sandy Wonthaggi track. Late in the moto, Todd was too strong and would take the chequered flag, ahead of Larwood in 2nd and Bailey Malkiewicz in 3rd, Jesse Dobson 4th and Ryder Kingsford 5th.

Pirelli MX2 Overall Wonthaggi

MX3 Overall Wonthaggi

2022 Penrite ProMX Championship Schedule

