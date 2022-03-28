Luke Clout and Wilson Todd Claim Overall Wins at Wonthaggi Opener

The following press releases are from the Penrite ProMX Championship:

Luke Clout Victorious At Wonthaggi In THOR MX1 Season Opener

A huge crowd of 5000 spectators lined the fences to witness the incredible THOR MX1 class action at the sandy Wonthaggi track in Victoria, for the opening round of the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores.

The highly anticipated debut of Team HRC Honda Racing’s Kyle Webster did not disappoint, as Webster would set a blistering time in THOR MX1 qualifying, backing that up with setting the fastest time in the AMX Superstores Top 10 Pole Shootout.

With pole position, Webster would holeshot moto 1 and lead early, before going down and handing the lead to the defending champion, Luke Clout on his CDR Yamaha Monster Energy machine. CDR team mate Aaron Tanti would move to 2nd, with Todd Waters in 3rd aboard the Husqvarna Australia FC450.