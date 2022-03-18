Zach Osborne Signs Two-Year Deal as Husqvarna Brand Ambassador
Racer X has learned Zach Osborne has signed a two-year deal as a brand ambassador for Husqvarna. The former amateur factory KTM rider had a unique professional racing career between the U.S. and Europe. Eventually, he became a member of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team (Husqvarna is under the KTM Group umbrella), where he became a two-time 250SX East Region Champion in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and won both the 2017 Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross Championship and the 2020 Lucas Oil 450 Class Pro Motocross Championship. He also recorded at least one win in all four classes (250 and 450 Classes of AMA Supercross and Motocross) in the U.S.
Unfortunately, the #16 was forced to retire in November 2021 after a back injury hindered his 2021 supercross season then his premier class Pro Motocross title defense later that summer and then knocked him out for the 2022 supercross season as well.
Now, the Virginia native will serve as a brand ambassador for Husqvarna for two years. Osborne has been racing a Husqvarna TC 300 two-stroke recently at events such as Red Bull’s Day in the Dirt Down South and various local enduro races in Florida. Osborne helped provide our Kris Keefer with some insight a recent Racer X Films video on the all-new 2022 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition machine.
“Yeah, I’m stoked on my new role here at Husqvarna with the brand ambassador, just kinda working into it,” said Osborne in the video. “Today is the first day on the job, so please don’t ask me any super technical questions. But yeah, it’s been a great day here at Glen Helen. I enjoyed riding with you guys [media members] a little bit and feeling out the new bike. This was the first time I have ridden it in stock trim. As well as the 250, and I did a little bit of testing on my 300 for the two-stroke world championships, so it’s been a good day.”
You can watch the full video below.
“We are still working on like a set schedule…I’m definitely gonna do some GNCC Racing, some J-Day Racing, some stuff here on the West Coast as far as the Two-Stroke World Championship, the Vet World Championship,” Osborne said. “And yeah, just hitting events with Husqvarna and taking it easy and enjoying retired life.”