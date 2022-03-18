Zach Osborne Signs Two-Year Deal as Husqvarna Brand Ambassador

Now, the Virginia native will serve as a brand ambassador for Husqvarna for two years. Osborne has been racing a Husqvarna TC 300 two-stroke recently at events such as Red Bull’s Day in the Dirt Down South and various local enduro races in Florida. Osborne helped provide our Kris Keefer with some insight a recent Racer X Films video on the all-new 2022 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition machine.

“Yeah, I’m stoked on my new role here at Husqvarna with the brand ambassador, just kinda working into it,” said Osborne in the video. “Today is the first day on the job, so please don’t ask me any super technical questions. But yeah, it’s been a great day here at Glen Helen. I enjoyed riding with you guys [media members] a little bit and feeling out the new bike. This was the first time I have ridden it in stock trim. As well as the 250, and I did a little bit of testing on my 300 for the two-stroke world championships, so it’s been a good day.”

You can watch the full video below.