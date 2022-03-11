In this Racer X Films video, Kris Keefer tests different Dunlop Motorcycle tires and compares different tires for different track conditions. Keefer rides and tests the 3S front, 33 front, and 53 front, as well as the 33 rear out at State Fair MX in Riverside, California. He also provides insight on the differences with each tire and gives his recommendations on setup depending on conditions (weather, type of dirt you ride, etc.). And remember, check your tire pressure regularly!

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

