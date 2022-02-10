Kevin Moranz has become a mogul in building sponsorship programs, which help support his racing. He also made some waves as a racer last year with solid results in the 250 class and amazing starts when he jumped on a stock 450. This year he’s been struggling to make the mains, but the sponsor support from fans remains strong, and as he recovers from a shoulder injury at Anaheim 1, he hopes to put it in the show soon.
We talked to him before the Glendale Supercross.
Racer X: How’s the season going?
Kevin Moranz: It’s not too shabby. Last year we went from the 250 class to the 450 class. This year I had a situation where I didn’t have a 250 motor builder ready to go. I’m privateer living it in a van, and it’s a lot easier to drive out to California in a van with two 450s instead of two 250s and two 450s. So those are my reasons to be a 450 guy. Also, it puts me in position to be a fill-in guy in 250 East, or if a team needs a 450 guy. I had that little fill-in deal for [Joey] Savatgy at the last round of outdoors last year. So I’m keeping myself under their wing, but obviously I’ve got to be putting it into main events. It’s been a little bit of a struggle. I had a really big get off at Anaheim 1, so I’m just happy to be safe and able to race. This week, before Glendale, was the first week that I’ve been able to ride during the week. After A1 I didn’t even know if I would be able to continue my season. It was pretty bad. I got through round two, got an MRI and nothing was torn too bad. Just been doing rehab and being smart with it.
What’s the injury?
Right shoulder. Last year at Arlington when I got life flighted, I ended up getting my left shoulder fixed. Opposite shoulder from that. It’s all good to go now, getting back to being able to ride and train. Obviously not being able to ride during the week and having the shoulder injury, racing is tough. When you get a holeshot in an LCQ and don’t even make it in it’s pretty frustrating.
So that’s why you haven’t made mains. You’re not 100 percent.
No. I haven’t been since A1. Last year I had a lot of success, but leading up to the opening round, I had four days on the bike. So I’m kinda used to racing my way back into shape.
So, this happened last year, too. Was that because of an injury?
No that was just straight privateer, didn’t have a place to ride.
Moranz at the Anaheim 2 Supercross. Align Media Moranz at the Anaheim 2 Supercross. Align Media Moranz at the Anaheim 2 Supercross. Align Media Moranz at the Oakland Supercross. Align Media Moranz at the San Diego Supercross. Align Media Moranz doing bike work before the Oakland Supercross. Align Media
So, this year you just drove out to California?
Correct. I’m staying with Kris Fagala, who is the team manager of our Next Level Transport team over here. He’s the one taking me down to the line. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here.
How did you meet him?
I met him two or three years ago, just a solid dude, helps kids my age with their faith and stuff like that. He knew my situation, living out here alone and what not. We’re staying in San Clemente, just staying in his guest room.
So, if you weren’t hurt you would have places to ride?
Yeah, 100 percent. I would hit the local tracks up around California. This week I got into Viney Supercross track, just making connections. Finally getting my feet back under me and it’s time to start making mains.
So, the goal was not to be fighting to make mains. You want to be in every time.
I had a goal—which obviously has not been met! I wanted to make a majority of the mains. It’s a whole new experience for me. I’ve never done West Coast Supercross before. So, all-new dirt, all-new tracks, everything. I’ve never raced A1 or any Anaheim before. Going from being in the limelight last year in the 250 class and trying to keep myself in the limelight in the 450 class this year, it’s been pretty cool. I’ve been on Race Day Live a bunch of times and I’ve been getting starts. But it’s time to start staying there.
So, you’re so good at building programs from a sponsorship standpoint. Tell me your story for this year.
Yeah, I have Gree and Fitz Roofing, Redline Oils and of course Khris helping me out. Besides that, the biggest thing I have going is the whole idea of getting fans involved and having fans support my racing. I have fans name on my bike. That’s Patreon. Go to KevinMoranz.com right now, or MoranzMafia.com which we are building right now, to get involved. It’s a monthly subscription service. It’s a way for fans to help me but also get some cool benefits. I have a signed Acerbis number plate giveaway for every round. Oakley is on board we do an Airbrake goggle give away for every round. We have a full-on YCF pit bike to give away. However many months you’re helping us on Patreon, you get more entries into the pit bike giveaway.
Moranz's Patreon subscribers. Jason Weigandt You could have your name on Moranz's bike! Jason Weigandt Visit KevinMoranz.com for more information. Jason Weigandt
How do you come up with companies like Fitz Roofing and Gree?
Another really cool thing I do to make my program work is helmet wraps at every round. So, I do helmet wraps for sponsors. A big part of my program that I’ve added this year is Clutch Media who is helping do our vlog stuff. That was a cool opportunity. Fitz Roofing jumped on a helmet wrap at Houston. I ended up winning the LCQ and he saw his name up on the big screen during the interview, so he was all jazzed up about it. That’s another one that just kind of worked in. Same thing with Gree. I’ve done a decent job of transitioning little sponsors into bigger sponsors.
How hard is to manage all this business and still do the riding and training?
I put a lot of time into the creative side. Especially with Patreon, and Clutch is helping me out a lot with the vlog. To be honest, I can’t race without that stuff. I’ve been pretty humbled. I wouldn’t change anything. My parents, I don’t know how they did it, getting my brother and I to the races. But as soon as I turned 17 and turned pro, they sat me down and said, “If you want to do this you have to find a way to fund it on your own.” So ever since I was 17, I’ve had to get creative. Now I’m getting better at being creative.
So, it’s just do the riding during the day and do the business work after?
More or less. After my crash at A1, I wish I was doing more riding and training and had more stamina and could do more than three and a half laps in an LCQ. But that’s not because I’m too busy. It keeps me very busy, but I know how to keep a good balance.