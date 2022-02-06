Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Sat Feb 12
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 19
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 19
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 20
February 6, 2022 11:15am | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks his way out of Arizona's State Farm Stadium to review the fifth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross for 2022. Eli Tomac is now sitting on two-straight wins and a growing points lead, while other contenders are having issues. Are these the reverse playoffs? Are we seeing Tomac build a championship case already? It's all brought to you by Race Tech and the fabulous Gold Valves, which are the choice if many top privateers in the series. Why? Plusher, better bottoming resistance and more traction, all made in the USA. Go to RaceTech.com and get some gold!

