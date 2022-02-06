Jason Weigandt walks and talks his way out of Arizona's State Farm Stadium to review the fifth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross for 2022. Eli Tomac is now sitting on two-straight wins and a growing points lead, while other contenders are having issues. Are these the reverse playoffs? Are we seeing Tomac build a championship case already? It's all brought to you by Race Tech and the fabulous Gold Valves, which are the choice if many top privateers in the series. Why? Plusher, better bottoming resistance and more traction, all made in the USA. Go to RaceTech.com and get some gold!