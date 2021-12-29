Rides Unlimited Racing KTM Announces Five-Rider 2022 Roster
The Rides Unlimited Racing KTM team has announced its rider roster for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The KTM team will have five 250SX riders on its roster: #781 Brian Hsu, #604 Max Miller, #364 Chad Saultz, #192 Jack Chambers, and #115 Jonah Geistler. At this time, we are unsure of which regions the riders will be competing in.
Saultz, Geistler, and Chambers raced for the team in 2021, the first two racing AMA Supercross and Motocross as Chambers finished his final season in the amateur ranks. Saultz suffered a broken collarbone in supercross that sidelined him until late in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He competed in the remaining three rounds (Ironman National, Fox Raceway 2 National, and Hangtown Motocross Classic). Geistler competed in one 250SX East Region main event—finishing 18th at the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross—and one round of Pro Motocross—a 39th overall in the 450 Class after DNS-33 finishes at the Unadilla National.
Chambers raced his final amateur season with the team and competed in two rounds of Pro Motocross—the High Point National (37th overall) and the RedBud National (30th overall). Chambers was involved in a first turn crash in his second professional moto at High Point Raceway when his KTM 250 SX-F and Jo Shimoda’s Kawasaki KX250 got tangled together so well the mechanics had to pop off Chambers’ chain to untangle the two bikes! Chambers started the race laps down but did eventually finish.
Chambers finished 11th overall (15-9-12) in the Open Pro Sport class and eighth overall (9-11-9) in the 250 Pro Sport in his final go round at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He will be a supercross rookie in 2022.
Miller raced on an amateur-to-pro deal with the KTM Orange Bridge program. He debuted in AMA Supercross at the Houston 1 Supercross opener, finishing 18th—the best of the three 250SX East Region main events he competed in. He then Pro Motocross until a big get off at the RedBud National ended his season early as he suffered a torn ACL, meniscus and some bone bruising. Following the crash, Miller decided to fully heal to prepare for 2022 supercross. A 23rd overall (19-21 moto finishes) was the best finish of his four Pro Motocross rounds.
“I have been dreading making this post. My bike locked up at Redbud halfway through Moto 1 and I partially dislocated my knee. I got an MRI a few days later that showed a torn ACL, meniscus and some bone bruising. I had surgery on Friday. Bummed I’ll be missing the rest of outdoors but I’m determined to be ready for Supercross.
Thank you to all of my family, friends, and sponsors! I appreciate everyone of you!”
Hsu raced the last five rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) in the MX2 class, finishing with three 12th-place overall finishes to end the season. The skilled rider will make his supercross debut with the KTM team in 2022.
Main image: Jonah Geistler's KTM 250 SX-F at the 2021 RedBud National, photo by Mitch Kendra.