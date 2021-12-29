Chambers finished 11th overall (15-9-12) in the Open Pro Sport class and eighth overall (9-11-9) in the 250 Pro Sport in his final go round at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He will be a supercross rookie in 2022.

Miller raced on an amateur-to-pro deal with the KTM Orange Bridge program. He debuted in AMA Supercross at the Houston 1 Supercross opener, finishing 18th—the best of the three 250SX East Region main events he competed in. He then Pro Motocross until a big get off at the RedBud National ended his season early as he suffered a torn ACL, meniscus and some bone bruising. Following the crash, Miller decided to fully heal to prepare for 2022 supercross. A 23rd overall (19-21 moto finishes) was the best finish of his four Pro Motocross rounds.

“I have been dreading making this post. My bike locked up at Redbud halfway through Moto 1 and I partially dislocated my knee. I got an MRI a few days later that showed a torn ACL, meniscus and some bone bruising. I had surgery on Friday. Bummed I’ll be missing the rest of outdoors but I’m determined to be ready for Supercross.

Thank you to all of my family, friends, and sponsors! I appreciate everyone of you!”