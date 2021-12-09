Racer X Films: 2021 KTM 300 XC TPI Garage Build

I had the pleasure to meet longtime Oldtimers MX member Jimmy Harris, who told me how much he loved the KTM 300 XC TPI machine but wished he could get it to be more moto-oriented. He found a two-stroke hop-up shop called South Bay Moto Performance, which is the exclusive North American dealer for Two Stroke Performance out of Australia. South Bay Moto Performance sells a TSP Power Kit that comes with a cylinder head, ECU, spark plug, and idle screw for closed-course racing that’s said to help the 300 XC TPI pull much further than the stock setup. In order to handle fast, choppy terrain, along with the occasional motocross track, Jimmy would enlist Kreft Moto to get the suspension comfortable for a wide variety of terrain. Being that I like to ride motocross as well as some West Coast GPs, I tried this setup at Glen Helen to see how much different it felt over a stock 300 XC TPI.

Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Oregon Oldtimers/Las Vegas Chapter
Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby
Photos: Spencer Owens

Parts List:

Power Motorsports

2021 KTM 300 XC TPI
powermotorsports.com

Two Stroke Performance

Power Kit (Cylinder Head, ECU, Spark Plug, Idle Screw)
sbmotoperformance.com

KTM

Factory Triple Clamp
ktm.com

FMF

Gnarly Raw Pipe, 2.1 Titanium Silencer
fmfracing.com

Guts Racing

Ribbed Cover
gutsracing.com

Kreft Moto

Fork/Shock So Cal GP Setting/Valving Set Up
kreftmoto.com

Dubya USA

Kite Hubs, Excel Takasgo Rims
dubyausa.com

Dunlop

MX3S Front (80/100-21)
MX33 Rear (120/80-18)
dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Rekluse

Torque Drive System
rekluse.com

Twisted Development

Dyno Check
td-racing.com

Supersprox

Sprockets 13/49 Gearing (GP)
supersproxusa.com

JJW Designs

Oregon Oldtimers Graphic Kit
jjwdesigns.com

  • CE8U8742 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U8752 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U8762 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U8767 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U8774 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U8782 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U8788 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U8795 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U8798 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U8804 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U8822 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U8828 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U8834 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U8840 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U8843 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U8848 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U8852 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U9373 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U9382 Spencer Owens
  • CE8U9399 Spencer Owens

