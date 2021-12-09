Racer X Films: 2021 KTM 300 XC TPI Garage Build
I had the pleasure to meet longtime Oldtimers MX member Jimmy Harris, who told me how much he loved the KTM 300 XC TPI machine but wished he could get it to be more moto-oriented. He found a two-stroke hop-up shop called South Bay Moto Performance, which is the exclusive North American dealer for Two Stroke Performance out of Australia. South Bay Moto Performance sells a TSP Power Kit that comes with a cylinder head, ECU, spark plug, and idle screw for closed-course racing that’s said to help the 300 XC TPI pull much further than the stock setup. In order to handle fast, choppy terrain, along with the occasional motocross track, Jimmy would enlist Kreft Moto to get the suspension comfortable for a wide variety of terrain. Being that I like to ride motocross as well as some West Coast GPs, I tried this setup at Glen Helen to see how much different it felt over a stock 300 XC TPI.
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Oregon Oldtimers/Las Vegas Chapter
Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby
Photos: Spencer Owens
Parts List:
Power Motorsports
2021 KTM 300 XC TPI
powermotorsports.com
Two Stroke Performance
Power Kit (Cylinder Head, ECU, Spark Plug, Idle Screw)
sbmotoperformance.com
KTM
Factory Triple Clamp
ktm.com
FMF
Gnarly Raw Pipe, 2.1 Titanium Silencer
fmfracing.com
Guts Racing
Ribbed Cover
gutsracing.com
Kreft Moto
Fork/Shock So Cal GP Setting/Valving Set Up
kreftmoto.com
Dubya USA
Kite Hubs, Excel Takasgo Rims
dubyausa.com
Dunlop
MX3S Front (80/100-21)
MX33 Rear (120/80-18)
dunlopmotorcycletires.com
Rekluse
Torque Drive System
rekluse.com
Twisted Development
Dyno Check
td-racing.com
Supersprox
Sprockets 13/49 Gearing (GP)
supersproxusa.com
JJW Designs
Oregon Oldtimers Graphic Kit
jjwdesigns.com
