I had the pleasure to meet longtime Oldtimers MX member Jimmy Harris, who told me how much he loved the KTM 300 XC TPI machine but wished he could get it to be more moto-oriented. He found a two-stroke hop-up shop called South Bay Moto Performance, which is the exclusive North American dealer for Two Stroke Performance out of Australia. South Bay Moto Performance sells a TSP Power Kit that comes with a cylinder head, ECU, spark plug, and idle screw for closed-course racing that’s said to help the 300 XC TPI pull much further than the stock setup. In order to handle fast, choppy terrain, along with the occasional motocross track, Jimmy would enlist Kreft Moto to get the suspension comfortable for a wide variety of terrain. Being that I like to ride motocross as well as some West Coast GPs, I tried this setup at Glen Helen to see how much different it felt over a stock 300 XC TPI.

Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Oregon Oldtimers/Las Vegas Chapter

Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby

Photos: Spencer Owens

Parts List:

Power Motorsports

2021 KTM 300 XC TPI

powermotorsports.com

Two Stroke Performance

Power Kit (Cylinder Head, ECU, Spark Plug, Idle Screw)

sbmotoperformance.com

KTM

Factory Triple Clamp

ktm.com

FMF

Gnarly Raw Pipe, 2.1 Titanium Silencer

fmfracing.com

Guts Racing

Ribbed Cover

gutsracing.com

Kreft Moto

Fork/Shock So Cal GP Setting/Valving Set Up

kreftmoto.com

Dubya USA

Kite Hubs, Excel Takasgo Rims

dubyausa.com

Dunlop

MX3S Front (80/100-21)

MX33 Rear (120/80-18)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Rekluse

Torque Drive System

rekluse.com

Twisted Development

Dyno Check

td-racing.com

Supersprox

Sprockets 13/49 Gearing (GP)

supersproxusa.com

JJW Designs

Oregon Oldtimers Graphic Kit

jjwdesigns.com