Trail Jesters KTM Introduces 2022 Off-Road Racing Team

Copake Lake, N.Y.—Trail Jesters KTM Racing is pleased to announce our 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series roster of athletes. The team will expand to field three XC2 250 Pro riders, two WXC riders and one 250A rider.

Joining the team from Melbourne, Australia is Mason Semmens along with returning Florida native Jesse Ansley and New England ripper Simon Johnson they will contest the GNCC XC2 250 Pro class. New to the team is Ohio's Korie Steede who along with returning New England rider Taylor Johnston form our new GNCC WXC team. Brayden Nolette returns as our sole amateur rider for his sophomore year in the GNCC 250A class.

Ansley is the 2021 National Enduro Pro2 champion and multi-time GNCC national champion at the XC3, amateur and youth level. For 2022 Jesse will ride a KTM 250 XC-F. @jesseansley_

Johnson is the 2021 JDay Offroad championship runner up and was the 2019 GNCC National Amateur Rider of the Year and 250A Class Champion. For 2022 Simon will ride a KTM 250 XC-F. @simon_j118

Semmens is the top 250 offroad rider in Australia for 2021 riding for Gas Gas Australia. Semmens is a multi-time Australian junior 125cc and 250cc motocross champion. For 2022 Mason will ride a KTM 250 XC-F. @masonsemmens18

Johnston is a multi-time New England Women’s champion in NETRA Hare Scrambles, JDay Offroad Sprint Enduro and Tough like RORR extreme enduro. For 2022 Taylor will ride a KTM 350 XC-F. @tay.johnston106

Steede with seven podiums in 2021 took third overall in the GNCC WXC championship. Korie also excells in motocross and enduro racing. For 2022 Korie will ride a KTM 250 XC-F. @koriesteede

Nolette is the 2021 NETRA A250 hare scrambles champion, the 2020 GNCC 150A National Champion and a multi-time NETRA and ECEA Youth champion. For 2022 Brayden will ride a KTM 250 XC-F. @braydennolette102

“With their expanded 2022 program Trail Jesters KTM Racing continues to build a platform for rider development and provide the opportunity to showcase riders as they grow at the national level of racing. I’m very pleased that Mason and Korie have been added to their GNCC rider line up. I’m looking forward to watching all of these these riders progress in 2022,” said Tim Weigand, Manager of KTM Off-road Racing.

“I’m feeling energized and inspired going into the new year. We will field a strong XC2 team, a strong WXC team and support for three other up and coming riders. With the tremendous support from KTM, and our team sponsors, we head into our seventh GNCC season ready to compete at the highest level,” said Ross Mauri, founder of Trail Jesters.

Sponsors: KTM, FMF Racing, Moose Racing, FMF Vision, Alpinestars, Dunlop Tires, Motorex, Edelmann Sales, Engine Ice, XCGear, Gear Bicycles/Specialized, Renthal, Bullet Proof Designs, P3 Carbon, Motool, Hinson Racing, Seat Concepts, IMS Products, TF Racing Suspension, Squid Decals, Dubya, Nihilo Concepts, Acerbis,Twin Air, Action Trailer Leasing and SuperB Batteries.

We are pleased to partner with Steve Hatch Racing for rider training and coaching.

For more information, visit www.trailjesters.com.