AMA California State Shootout to Take Place December 28

Text and video by: Riding Racing Youth Development:

The AMA California State Shootout presented by Motul is a unique event that offers Supercross and Motocross within one event during the New Year’s holiday one week prior to the opening of the professional Supercross. Seat time plays a big part in how the Shootout provides a great value and experience for each rider. The main events of Supercross are timed so each class has equal time in the competition. The motocross event offers timed practice for 1st moto gate pick along with timed first and second motos.

For more information, visit www.calstatemx.com.