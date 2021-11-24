2022 GNCC Schedule Released

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—After a record-breaking year, Racer Productions, producer of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is excited to announce the series schedule for the upcoming 2022 season.

The 2022 schedule is happy to welcome back many of its most seasoned venues, including Big Buck in Union, South Carolina; The General in Washington, Georgia; The John Penton in Millfield, Ohio; West Virginia’s popular Snowshoe GNCC in Snowshoe, West Virginia; and the Ironman finale in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

The GNCC Series is set to kick off on February 19 and 20 with the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. From there the series will head south for the 8th Annual Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida, which is also held in conjunction with the 2022 Daytona Beach “Bike Week” festivities on March 5 and 6. Then the next weekend, March 12 and 13, the series continues in Washington, Georgia for a back-to-back round with The General GNCC at Aonia Pass MX.

“After great success with the 2021 GNCC Racing season, we’re excited for the 2022 season to take off,” said GNCC Trail Boss, Jeff Russell. “With diverse terrain, soil types and varying track layouts, the entire GNCC schedule really is some of the most fun a rider can have on their motorcycle, ATV or electric mountain bike.”

Round four of the season will be held on March 26 and 27, however the location is yet to be determined. We are actively looking to make a decision as soon as possible, and share the exciting news with the GNCC racing nation when we have a confirmation.

The series will then move over to Society Hill, South Carolina for the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC on April 9 and 10. Then after a three-week hiatus the series will pick up in Crawfordsville, Indiana at Ironman Raceway for the Hoosier GNCC on May 7 and 8.

On May 21 and 22 The 34th Annual John Penton returns to the series schedule as one of the oldest consecutive-running GNCC events on the circuit, held in Millfield, Ohio. The Mason-Dixon will follow, holding round 8 in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania on the weekend of June 4 and 5. The series will head to Snowshoe Mountain on June 25 and 26 for the 15th running of the Snowshoe GNCC, dubbed as America’s Toughest Race for his rough terrain and challenging obstacles.