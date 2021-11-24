2022 GNCC Schedule Released
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—After a record-breaking year, Racer Productions, producer of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is excited to announce the series schedule for the upcoming 2022 season.
The 2022 schedule is happy to welcome back many of its most seasoned venues, including Big Buck in Union, South Carolina; The General in Washington, Georgia; The John Penton in Millfield, Ohio; West Virginia’s popular Snowshoe GNCC in Snowshoe, West Virginia; and the Ironman finale in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
The GNCC Series is set to kick off on February 19 and 20 with the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. From there the series will head south for the 8th Annual Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida, which is also held in conjunction with the 2022 Daytona Beach “Bike Week” festivities on March 5 and 6. Then the next weekend, March 12 and 13, the series continues in Washington, Georgia for a back-to-back round with The General GNCC at Aonia Pass MX.
“After great success with the 2021 GNCC Racing season, we’re excited for the 2022 season to take off,” said GNCC Trail Boss, Jeff Russell. “With diverse terrain, soil types and varying track layouts, the entire GNCC schedule really is some of the most fun a rider can have on their motorcycle, ATV or electric mountain bike.”
Round four of the season will be held on March 26 and 27, however the location is yet to be determined. We are actively looking to make a decision as soon as possible, and share the exciting news with the GNCC racing nation when we have a confirmation.
The series will then move over to Society Hill, South Carolina for the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC on April 9 and 10. Then after a three-week hiatus the series will pick up in Crawfordsville, Indiana at Ironman Raceway for the Hoosier GNCC on May 7 and 8.
On May 21 and 22 The 34th Annual John Penton returns to the series schedule as one of the oldest consecutive-running GNCC events on the circuit, held in Millfield, Ohio. The Mason-Dixon will follow, holding round 8 in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania on the weekend of June 4 and 5. The series will head to Snowshoe Mountain on June 25 and 26 for the 15th running of the Snowshoe GNCC, dubbed as America’s Toughest Race for his rough terrain and challenging obstacles.
After summer break, the series will return to Summit Bechtel Reserve for the 10th round of racing on September 10-11. Located in the heart of southern West Virginia, The Mountaineer GNCC continues to be a popular addition to the circuit. The event will continue its Salute to First Responders throughout the weekend as the event takes place over the anniversary of September 11th. Round 11 will take place back in Millfield, Ohio for the Burr Oak GNCC on September 24 and 25, with the penultimate round returning to the Buckwheat 100 in Newburg, West Virginia on the 8th and 9th of October.
Then the 2022 Season Finale will take place at the iconic Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana for the Ironman GNCC on October 22 and 23. The Ironman GNCC event has been a fan and rider favorite for years, breaking the record last year for total entries with 2,704 riders.
Two rain date have been set for the 2022 season for the weekends of July 9-10, and then in the fall on November 5 and 6, with locations to be announced at a later date, if needed.
Returning to the schedule on Saturday afternoons will be the eight-round Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship. The first round will be held at The General GNCC on March 12. Round two will take place on March 26 and 27, however the location is yet to be determined. Round three and four will take place at the Hoosier and The John Penton GNCC’s in Indiana and Ohio. Mason-Dixon will host round five of the eMTB National Championship on June 5. Round 6 will take place at Snowshoe in West Virginia, with round 7 being hosted at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on Saturday July 31 as a one-off event held in conjunction with the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. Then, the season finale of Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship will be held at The Mountaineer GNCC on September 10 where a National Champion will be crowned. An eMTB rain date has been set for the Burr Oak GNCC on September 24 and 25.
2022 GNCC Schedule
- GNCCBig Buck Saturday, February 198:00 AM
- GNCCWild Boar Saturday, March 58:00 AM
- GNCCThe General Saturday, March 128:00 AM
- GNCC
- GNCCCamp Coker Bullet Saturday, April 98:00 AM
- GNCCHoosier Saturday, May 78:00 AM
- GNCCThe John Penton Saturday, May 218:00 AM
- GNCCMason-Dixon Saturday, June 48:00 AM
- GNCCSnowshoe Saturday, June 258:00 AM
- GNCCLoretta Lynn's - eMTB Only Saturday, July 3012:05 PM
- GNCCThe Mountaineer Saturday, September 1011:35 AM
- GNCCBurr Oak Saturday, September 248:00 AM
- GNCCBuckwheat 100 Saturday, October 87:00 AM
- GNCCIronman Saturday, October 228:00 AM
