Mantova, Italy hosted the next-to-last round of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross World Championship, with Monster Energy Kawasaki's Romain Febvre, Honda HRC's Tim Gajser and Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings all with a shot at the title. Febvre and Herlings split the moto wins and tied in points for the day, while Gajser had to take a five-position penalty after he was pushed wide through the first turn of the first moto. This sets up a battle between Febvre and Herlings for the title at the finale this Wednesday, with Febvre holding a three-point lead.

Belgium's Jago Geerts won the MX2 class on his Monster Energy Yamaha.

MXGP of Lombardia Overall Results