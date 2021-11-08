Watch: MXGP of Lombardia Highlights
November 8, 2021 8:00am | by: Press Release
Mantova, Italy hosted the next-to-last round of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross World Championship, with Monster Energy Kawasaki's Romain Febvre, Honda HRC's Tim Gajser and Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings all with a shot at the title. Febvre and Herlings split the moto wins and tied in points for the day, while Gajser had to take a five-position penalty after he was pushed wide through the first turn of the first moto. This sets up a battle between Febvre and Herlings for the title at the finale this Wednesday, with Febvre holding a three-point lead.
Belgium's Jago Geerts won the MX2 class on his Monster Energy Yamaha.
MXGP of Lombardia Overall Results
MXGP
MXGP of Lombardia (Italy) - MXGPNovember 7, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Romain Febvre
|France
|1 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|3 - 4
|KTM
|4
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|8 - 3
|Honda
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|5 - 5
|Yamaha
MXGP
MXGP of Lombardia (Italy) - MX2November 7, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|2 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|1 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Tom Vialle
|France
|3 - 4
|KTM
|4
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|5 - 3
|Husqvarna
|5
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|4 - 10
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Romain Febvre
|661
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|658
|3
|Tim Gajser
|646
|4
|Antonio Cairoli
|534
|5
|Jorge Prado
|532
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|689
|2
|Tom Vialle
|570
|3
|Jago Geerts
|563
|4
|Jed Beaton
|513
|5
|Mattia Guadagnini
|512