MXGP of
Pietramurata
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Garda
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tom Vialle
Watch: MXGP of Lombardia Highlights

November 8, 2021 8:00am | by:

Mantova, Italy hosted the next-to-last round of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross World Championship, with Monster Energy Kawasaki's Romain Febvre, Honda HRC's Tim Gajser and Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings all with a shot at the title. Febvre and Herlings split the moto wins and tied in points for the day, while Gajser had to take a five-position penalty after he was pushed wide through the first turn of the first moto. This sets up a battle between Febvre and Herlings for the title at the finale this Wednesday, with Febvre holding a three-point lead.

Belgium's Jago Geerts won the MX2 class on his Monster Energy Yamaha.

MXGP of Lombardia Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of Lombardia (Italy) - MXGP

November 7, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands2 - 1 KTM
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France1 - 2 Kawasaki
3Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy3 - 4 KTM
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia8 - 3 Honda
5Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland5 - 5 Yamaha
MXGP

MXGP of Lombardia (Italy) - MX2

November 7, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium2 - 1 Yamaha
2Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France1 - 2 Yamaha
3Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France3 - 4 KTM
4Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia5 - 3 Husqvarna
5Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands4 - 10 Husqvarna
Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Romain Febvre France661
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands658
3Tim Gajser Slovenia646
4Antonio Cairoli Italy534
5Jorge Prado Spain532
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France689
2Tom Vialle France570
3Jago Geerts Belgium563
4Jed Beaton Australia513
5Mattia Guadagnini Italy512
