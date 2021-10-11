Main image KTM Images/Ray Archer
FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)
Round 12 (of 19) — MXGP of France — Lacapelle-Marival — Occitanie France
MXGP
MXGP of France - MXGPOctober 10, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Romain Febvre
|France
|1 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|6 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|3 - 6
|Yamaha
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|5 - 4
|KTM
|6
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|4 - 5
|GasGas
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|8 - 10
|Husqvarna
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|13 - 8
|Yamaha
|9
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|10 - 11
|GasGas
|10
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|9 - 13
|KTM
MX2
MXGP of France - MX2October 10, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|2 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|4 - 2
|Yamaha
|4
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|3 - 6
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|5 - 4
|Yamaha
|6
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|7 - 5
|KTM
|7
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|6 - 7
|Yamaha
|8
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|9 - 9
|Kawasaki
|9
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|12 - 8
|Kawasaki
|10
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|10 - 13
|Honda
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|460
|2
|Romain Febvre
|454
|3
|Tim Gajser
|450
|4
|Jorge Prado
|398
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|387
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|344
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|321
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|284
|9
|Alessandro Lupino
|215
|10
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|201
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|488
|2
|Jago Geerts
|397
|3
|Mattia Guadagnini
|393
|4
|Tom Vialle
|372
|5
|Jed Beaton
|359
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|336
|7
|Rene Hofer
|333
|8
|Kay De Wolf
|313
|9
|Ruben Fernandez
|262
|10
|Mathys Boisrame
|223
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Round 12 (of 13) — Buckwheat 100 GNCC — CJ Raceway — Newburg, West Virginia
Overall
GNCC
Buckwheat 100 - OverallOctober 10, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT United States
|KTM
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC United States
|Yamaha
|3
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV United States
|Husqvarna
|4
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV United States
|Yamaha
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN United States
|Husqvarna
|6
|Josh Strang
|Inverell Australia
|Kawasaki
|7
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC United States
|Husqvarna
|8
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA United States
|GasGas
|9
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Australia
|Kawasaki
|10
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA United States
|Husqvarna
XC2
GNCC
Buckwheat 100 - XC2 ProOctober 10, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA United States
|GasGas
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Australia
|Kawasaki
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA United States
|Husqvarna
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|Honda
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ United States
|GasGas
|6
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL United States
|KTM
|7
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA United States
|Husqvarna
|8
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL United States
|Honda
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC United States
|Husqvarna
|10
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT United States
|KTM
XC3
GNCC
Buckwheat 100 - XC3 Pro-AmOctober 10, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL United States
|KTM
|2
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV United States
|KTM
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN United States
|Husqvarna
|4
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC United States
|Yamaha
|5
|Michael J Pillar
|Dover, OH United States
|GasGas
|6
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA United States
|Beta
|7
|Noah Clark
|Ozark, MO United States
|Yamaha
|8
|Jeremy Lallement
|Hayesville, NC United States
|Yamaha
|9
|John Wells
|Tarentum, PA United States
|Suzuki
|10
|Zachary Gareis
|Mars, PA United States
|Yamaha
WXC
GNCC
Buckwheat 100 - WXCOctober 10, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH United States
|Yamaha
|2
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH United States
|Kawasaki
|4
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC United States
|KTM
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN United States
|Kawasaki
|6
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC United States
|Yamaha
|7
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY United States
|Yamaha
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY United States
|KTM
|9
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA United States
|Yamaha
|10
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN United States
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|292
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|288
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|216
|4
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|181
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|164
|6
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|156
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|153
|8
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|147
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|131
|10
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|111
XC2
Johnny Girroir clinched the XC2 class title one round early.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|322
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|269
|3
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|187
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|186
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|173
|6
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|169
|7
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|153
|8
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|142
|9
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|132
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|128
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|285
|2
|Rachael Archer
|275
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|194
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|175
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|168
|6
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|146
|7
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|141
|8
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|128
|9
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY
|116
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|105
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Round 16 (of 16)—Charlotte Half-Mile—Charlotte Motor Speedway—Charlotte, North Carolina
AFT SuperTwins
AFT Singles
AFT Production Twins
Championship Finish
AFT SuperTwins
Jared Mees claims the AFT SupterTwins title in a winner-takes-all finale.
AFT Singles
AFT Production Twins
AMA Super EnduroCross
Round 3 (of 6) — Reno, Nevada
Super EnduroCross Class
Super EnduroCross Class Standings
Other Championship Standings
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO
Through Round 7 (of 9)
Overall Standings
Australian ProMX
Through Round 3 (of 8)
Championship Standings
THOR MX1
Pirelli MX2
Maxxis MX3
U.S. SPRINT ENDURO
Through round 4 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
Pro2 Overall Standings
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Cooper
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Colt Nichols
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Jett Lawrence
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Italy
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|Ben Watson
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Rene Hofer
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Levi Kitchen
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|View Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC1
|Johnny Girroir
|GNCC
|XC2
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC3
|TDB
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Italy
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|USA
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Jake Piccolo
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|Darian Sanayei
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|Darian Sanayei
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Romain Febvre
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TDB
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|Layne Michael
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Johnny Girroir
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|Jesse Ansley
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TDB
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TDB
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Jared Mees
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|Dallas Daniels
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|Corey Texter
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins