MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Wake-Up Call

October 11, 2021 10:30am
by:

Main image KTM Images/Ray Archer

FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)

Round 12 (of 19) — MXGP of France — Lacapelle-Marival — Occitanie France

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of France - MXGP

October 10, 2021
Lacapelle-Marival
Occitanie France
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands2 - 1 KTM
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France1 - 2 Kawasaki
3Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia6 - 3 Honda
4Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland3 - 6 Yamaha
5Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy5 - 4 KTM
6Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia4 - 5 GasGas
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark Denmark8 - 10 Husqvarna
8Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands13 - 8 Yamaha
9Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy Italy10 - 11 GasGas
10Alessandro Lupino Alessandro Lupino Italy Italy9 - 13 KTM
MX2

MXGP

MXGP of France - MX2

October 10, 2021
Lacapelle-Marival
Occitanie France
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 1 KTM
2Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy2 - 3 KTM
3Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France4 - 2 Yamaha
4Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia3 - 6 Husqvarna
5Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium5 - 4 Yamaha
6Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria7 - 5 KTM
7Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France6 - 7 Yamaha
8Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands Netherlands9 - 9 Kawasaki
9Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark12 - 8 Kawasaki
10Stephen Rubini Stephen Rubini France France10 - 13 Honda
Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands460
2Romain Febvre France454
3Tim Gajser Slovenia450
4Jorge Prado Spain398
5Antonio Cairoli Italy387
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland344
7Pauls Jonass Latvia321
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands284
9Alessandro Lupino Italy215
10Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark201
MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France488
2Jago Geerts Belgium397
3Mattia Guadagnini Italy393
4Tom Vialle France372
5Jed Beaton Australia359
6Thibault Benistant France336
7Rene Hofer Austria333
8Kay De Wolf Netherlands313
9Ruben Fernandez Spain262
10Mathys Boisrame France223
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Round 12 (of 13) — Buckwheat 100 GNCC — CJ Raceway — Newburg, West Virginia

Overall

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - Overall

October 10, 2021
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States United States KTM
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States United States Yamaha
3Thad Duvall Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States United States Husqvarna
4Layne Michael Layne Michael Fairmont, WV United States United States Yamaha
5Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States United States Husqvarna
6Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell Australia Australia Kawasaki
7Trevor Bollinger Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States United States Husqvarna
8Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States United States GasGas
9Lyndon Snodgrass Lyndon Snodgrass Australia Australia Kawasaki
10Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States United States Husqvarna
XC2

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - XC2 Pro

October 10, 2021
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States United States GasGas
2Lyndon Snodgrass Lyndon Snodgrass Australia Australia Kawasaki
3Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States United States Husqvarna
4Ruy Barbosa Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile Honda
5Ryder Lafferty Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States United States GasGas
6Jesse Ansley Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States United States KTM
7Benjamin Nelko Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States United States Husqvarna
8Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States United States Honda
9Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States United States Husqvarna
10Simon J Johnson Simon J Johnson Bennington, VT United States United States KTM
XC3

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - XC3 Pro-Am

October 10, 2021
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Hunter Neuwirth Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States United States KTM
2Jason Lipscomb Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States United States KTM
3Jake Froman Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States United States Husqvarna
4Eli Childers Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States United States Yamaha
5Michael J Pillar Michael J Pillar Dover, OH United States United States GasGas
6Max Fernandez Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States United States Beta
7Noah Clark Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States United States Yamaha
8Jeremy Lallement Jeremy Lallement Hayesville, NC United States United States Yamaha
9John Wells John Wells Tarentum, PA United States United States Suzuki
10Zachary Gareis Zachary Gareis Mars, PA United States United States Yamaha
WXC

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - WXC

October 10, 2021
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Becca N Sheets Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States United States Yamaha
2Rachael Archer Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States United States Kawasaki
4Mackenzie Tricker Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States United States KTM
5Rachel Gutish Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States United States Kawasaki
6Prestin Raines Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States United States Yamaha
7Taylor Taylor Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States United States Yamaha
8Taylor Johnston Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States United States KTM
9Annelisa Davis Annelisa Davis Birchrunville, PA United States United States Yamaha
10Elizabeth Perez Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States United States Husqvarna
Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States292
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States288
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States216
4Josh Strang Inverell Australia181
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States164
6Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States156
7Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States153
8Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States147
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States131
10Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States111
XC2

Johnny Girroir clinched the XC2 class title one round early.

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States322
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States269
3Lyndon Snodgrass Australia187
4Ruy Barbosa Chile186
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States173
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States169
7Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand153
8Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States142
9Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States132
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States128
The Coastal GasGas team celebrates Johnny Girroir's XC2 championship.
The Coastal GasGas team celebrates Johnny Girroir's XC2 championship. Mack Faint

XC3

GNCC

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States285
2Rachael Archer New Zealand275
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States194
4Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States168
6Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States146
7Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States141
8Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada128
9Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States116
10Annelisa Davis Birchrunville, PA United States105
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Round 16 (of 16)—Charlotte Half-Mile—Charlotte Motor Speedway—Charlotte, North Carolina

AFT SuperTwins

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

Championship Finish

AFT SuperTwins

Jared Mees claims the AFT SupterTwins title in a winner-takes-all finale. 

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

AMA Super EnduroCross

Round 3 (of 6) — Reno, Nevada

Super EnduroCross Class

Super EnduroCross Class Standings

Other Championship Standings

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO

Through Round 7 (of 9)

Overall Standings

Australian ProMX

Through Round 3 (of 8)

Championship Standings

THOR MX1

Pirelli MX2

Maxxis MX3

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO

Through round 4 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

Pro2 Overall Standings

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Justin CooperMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Colt NicholsMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Dylan FerrandisLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Jett LawrenceLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
ItalyMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
Ben Watson Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
Rene HoferMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
Jeffrey HerlingsMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Levi KitchenLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
Johnny GirroirGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
ItalyInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
USAInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
Dylan WrightCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Jake PiccoloCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
Cole ThompsonCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
Darian SanayeiCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Cole ThompsonCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
Darian SanayeiCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
Romain FebvreItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
Layne MichaelU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Johnny GirroirU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
Jesse AnsleyKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
Jared MeesAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
Dallas DanielsAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
Corey TexterAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

