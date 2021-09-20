Watch: MXGP in Sardegna Sand
September 20, 2021 10:25am | by: Press Release
The rugged sand of Italy welcomed MXGP for the weekend, where Jeffrey Herlings pulled off 1-1 scores in the big class, and his teammate Tom Vialle did the same in MX2.
MXGP
MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) - MXGPSeptember 19, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|2 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Romain Febvre
|France
|3 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|4 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|6 - 5
|Yamaha
MXGP
MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) - MX2September 19, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|2 - 3
|Yamaha
|3
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|4 - 4
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|8 - 2
|Yamaha
|5
|Isak Gifting
|Sweden
|6 - 6
|GasGas