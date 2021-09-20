Hart was not happy about finishing second overall and is looking to improve by the next race in Amarillo, Texas in two weeks. “I got a beat down. KTM wants to win and I don’t like getting second. That second race, I came up an inch short and went over the bars so I had to ride really hard get back up to third. I will work hard the next two weeks and come back stronger for the next one.”

Abbott established himself as a solid podium contender with a great hot-lap and three solid motos. “I struggled with starts all night so I definitely made it hard on myself. I went 3-2-3 on the moto scores which I am happy about but I know I am there with those guys now. So I will work on my starts and work to battle more with those top two guys.

2021 Tulsa AMA Super EnduroCross Round 1 Overall Results

Position Rider Moto Finishes Brand 1 Colton Haaker 1-1-1 Husqvarna 2 Trystan Hart 2-3-2 KTM 3 Cooper Abbott 3-2-3 KTM 4 Cory Graffunder 5-4-10 Yamaha 5 Will Riordan 8-7-5 KTM 6 Max Gerston 11-6-4 GasGas 7 Ryder Leblond 4-11-8 Husqvarna 8 Tim Apolle 6-12-6 Beta 9 Branden Petrie 10-5-11 KTM 10 Noah Kepple 12-8-7 Husqvarna 11 Ty Cullins 9-9-9 TM 12 Spenser Wilton 7-10-15 GasGas 13 Cody Miller 13-15-12 KTM 14 Anthony Johnson 14-16-13 Sherco 15 Dunstin McCarthy 16-14-16 KTM

In the Women’s class, four-time Women’s EnduroCross champion Shelby Turner took the win on her KTM. Sherco rider Louise Forsley made a last-lap pass on Beta rider Morgan Tanke to take second place. Tanke held on for third.

The Intermediate class main event was one of the most exciting races of the night. Coleman Johnson took the win on a Sherco. Gavin McCarthy led most of the race and finished second on a KTM. Shelby added another podium to her evening to round out the podium on her KTM.

Sherco mounted Dylan Lozano won the Amateur class main event in his first-ever EnduroCross. Brian Wedlake finished second after being docked a position for missing a section of the Matrix on the last lap. Ruffin Dodson rounded out the podium.