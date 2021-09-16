Penrite ProMX Championship to Remain on Hold Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

ProMX Management Team advises today that all Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores events continue to remain on hold due to the current national landscape around COVID-19 State Border Restrictions.

With all remaining championship events postponed, a final decision on the status of running the remainder of the championship rounds will be announced no later than 15th October 2021.

ProMX will continue to examine the challenging environment around COVID-19 State Border Restrictions, relying on clarity from state governments on plans to reopen borders.

ProMX Management thanks teams, competitors, and host clubs for their patience and understanding during these difficult and trying times.

Planning for the 2022 ProMX Championship is well underway, with an aim to begin in March 2022 with 8 Championship events. Further updates and information will be provided in the coming weeks and months.

Vaccinations

As the nation continues to vaccinate eligible Australians, ProMX Management is monitoring the changing landscape of potential vaccine passports which may be required by State and Federal governments for future air travel, entry to venues, and as a condition of inclusion in some situations. Some sporting venues in Australia have already made announcements where proof of double vaccination will be required for entry, whilst other are considering their position on this topic.

ProMX respects the choice of individuals when it comes to the topic of COVID-19 vaccination. However, it is highly likely that proof of vaccination or vaccination passport may be required for entry into some states and venues moving forward. ProMX Management provides this as information only.