Summer Break Ends, Steward Baylor Claims Sixth Overall Win in West Virginia

BECKLEY, West Virginia—The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded round 10 of the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer GNCC at the Bechtel Summit Reserve in Beckley, West Virginia on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

As the green flag waved it was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn jumping off the line first to earn the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award. Ashburn would soon have AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor at his heels making the pass for the lead as they battled throughout the first lap. Baylor would continue to lead the way, but Ashburn was not letting him too far out of his sights. As the two front runners came through to see the two-lap card Ashburn was just eight seconds behind Baylor.

Baylor would continue to lead as he would also begin to place another gap over the rest of the field by the time the white flag came out, indicating one more lap to go. Baylor would come through over a minute ahead of Ashburn, who was still running in the second place position. However, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley was making his way closer and closer as they raced to the checkered flag.

As the riders emerged out of the woods towards the finish line, it was Baylor leading the way. In Baylor fashion he would wheelie his motorcycle through the finish line earning his sixth win of the season. Baylor now moves himself within 4 points of Kelley and the National Championship. Ashburn and Kelley would emerge together, with Kelley going outside to inside and taking the second place position with just one corner remaining. Ashburn would find himself crossing the line to take third overall after a strong performance throughout the duration of the three-hour race.