450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Afyon
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Hangtown Motocross Classic Highlights & Post-Race Celebration Covarage

September 13, 2021 1:30pm | by:

Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

Check out the full highlights above and results below.

At the 12th and final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper earned his first 1-1 for the overall win. However, Cooper’s day was bittersweet as he finished second in the 250 Class championship to Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence (8-3 for fifth overall). The 18-year-old became the first Australian to win the 250 Class title of Pro Motocross as he bested Cooper by a mere six points in the standings. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda finished 4-2 for second overall and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire’s finished 2-6 for third overall.

Motocross

Hangtown - 250

September 11, 2021
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan4 - 2 Kawasaki KX250F
3R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States2 - 6 Husqvarna FC 250
4Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States United States5 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
5Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia8 - 3 Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Honda HRC celebrates Jett Lawrence's 2021 250 Class Pro Motocross title.
Honda HRC celebrates Jett Lawrence's 2021 250 Class Pro Motocross title. Align Media
Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia497
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States491
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia381
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States364
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan340
Full Standings

Watch the post-race coverage from Saturday, as several awards were handed out and Honda HRC and Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing celebrated their respective titles.

In the 450 Class, Eli Tomac claimed his final moto win with Monster Energy Kawasaki but ET3 (4-1 finishes) was bested by Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis (1-3 finishes) for the overall. Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb finished 3-2 for third overall. After tweaking his leg in the first turn of the second moto, Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen did not finish the moto. With Roczen’s 40th place and Tomac winning the moto, ET3 jumped ahead of the #94 to finish second in the 450 Class standings behind Ferrandis (who clinched the title one round early last weekend).

Motocross

Hangtown - 450

September 11, 2021
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France1 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States4 - 1 Kawasaki KX450
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States3 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
4Christian Craig
Christian Craig		 Temecula, CA United States United States5 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
5Brandon Hartranft Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States United States7 - 6 Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results
Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France531
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States458
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany446
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States358
5Chase Sexton
La Moille, IL United States342
Full Standings

