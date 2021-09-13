Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast is part of the Racer X Podcast Network. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Daniel Blair, “Tool Man” Dan Colvin, Jamie "Darkside" Guida, Andy Gregg with the GUTS Racing Girls and Producer Joe talk about the final round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes goes off the rails.