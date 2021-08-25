Ethika Loretta Lynn’s Underwear Proceeds For Racers 4 Waverly

The following is a press release from Ethika:

San Clemente, California—Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, home to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, and the nearby town of Waverly, were devastated last Saturday by flash flooding. The floods were caused by a massive rainstorm that dropped more than 17 inches of rain in 24 hours, catching the entire community off guard.

Ethika announced today that they will release the limited edition 40th annual Loretta Lynn MX style in Men's and Kids underwear with all proceeds going to the Racers 4 Waverly found hosted by Road 2 Recovery.