Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Sat Aug 28
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 28
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Aug 29
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Ethika Loretta Lynn’s Underwear Proceeds For Racers 4 Waverly

August 25, 2021 12:20pm | by:
The following is a press release from Ethika:

San Clemente, CaliforniaHurricane Mills, Tennessee, home to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, and the nearby town of Waverly, were devastated last Saturday by flash flooding. The floods were caused by a massive rainstorm that dropped more than 17 inches of rain in 24 hours, catching the entire community off guard.

Ethika announced today that they will release the limited edition 40th annual Loretta Lynn MX style in Men's and Kids underwear with all proceeds going to the Racers 4 Waverly found hosted by Road 2 Recovery.

“We feel it’s only right to support the community that has supported our sport for 40 years. Our thoughts go out to all those affected and we hope our efforts can help in some way,” said motocross marketing manager Kyle Fauscette. 

The people who live in these severely flooded areas have long been supportive and helpful to the visiting motocross world, and we will be there for them as they try to heal and rebuild from this awful storm. Please help Ethika in the effort to help all those affected by this tragic storm.

