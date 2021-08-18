Tyler Bereman’s Red Bull Imagination Returns with New Course

Several new features, drawn heavily from other slopestyle action sports, will be built into the course this year offering more space and access for freeriders to illustrate their style. In addition, this year’s course will see the elimination of the start and finish line, enabling more creative freedom for the riders to let their minds run free. Much like pool/bowl skateboarding, Red Bull Imagination riders are free to attack the course any way they see fit. Planned features include:

Technical Jib Section – snowboard-style jib section, including a wallride and hip that riders can hit in opposite directions at the same time

The Transfer Zone – supercross-inspired transfer with skatepark vibes, providing a clean slate for riders to express themselves on myriad line combos

Big Dawg Section – a spine feature on the side of the Quarterpipe so riders can get more creative in that space, with options to use the landing from all direction

2020 Favorites – Back by popular demand from 2020 are the Quarterpipe, tree jump, 40’ container, shark fin transfers and more

Bereman is a leading freeride motocross rider, a former supercross racer and ten-time X Games medalist. Beyond the heart-stopping feats and impressive lines he’s known for, Bereman has a passion for curating creative opportunities for events. In addition to Bereman, returning for their second year is the jack-of-all-trades Ryan Sipes, nine-time X Games medalist Colby Raha and four-time X Games medalist Tom Parsons. Bereman, Sipes, Raha and Parsons will be joined by some of freeride’s most exciting riders. The full rider roster and judging panel will be announced in the coming weeks.

All the action can be followed via an exclusive behind-the-scenes series, launching September 14 on Red Bull Motorsports YouTube and Red Bull TV. Catch up on all the action from last year’s Red Bull Imagination by visiting https://www.redbull.com/us-en/projects/imagination.