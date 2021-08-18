ProMX Championship Remains On Hold Due To State Border Restrictions

The following is a press release from the ProMX Management Team (organizers of the Australian Penrite ProMX Championship):

ProMX Management Team has today made the disappointing and necessary decision to announce that all ProMX events are currently on hold due to the current national landscape around COVID-19 State Border Restrictions.

ProMX Management continues to work tirelessly on plans to ensure that the remaining rounds of the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores are run as soon as it is safe and practical to do so. More information will be released to competitors, teams and fans in the coming weeks outlining the remaining rounds of the Championship.

ProMX Management would also like to further acknowledge how difficult this period is for teams, competitors, and host clubs. We thank them for their patience and understanding during this difficult time.

The ProMX Championship remains committed to resuming racing again in 2021, whilst creating a safe environment for its Competitors and Teams.

