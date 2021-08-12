Colt Nichols Out for Unadilla, Still Recovering from Washougal Crash

Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing's Colt Nichols will sit out this weekend's Unadilla Pro Motocross National as he continues to recover from a crash at the Washougal National a few weeks back. Nichols crashed heavily in the second 250 class moto and was gingerly moved off the track. He provided an update a few days later saying he has been checked out and all was good, but he was still banged up and bruised from the incident.

Now Nichols has taken to social media to explain that he has since returned to riding but doesn't quite feel 100 percent yet and will forego racing this weekend in an attempt to return for the final four races.