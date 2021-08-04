50 + 150: This year’s 50 plus class will be fun to watch with familiar names like Jeff Emig, Keith Johnson, Kevin Walker, Kurt Nicoll, Barry Carsten, and more in this one (and then watch for 45+ later in the week when Mike Brown and Ryan Hughes are added to the mix). Billy Fasnacht grabbed the holeshot in the first 50 plus moto and was under pressure from Johnson and Emig. Emig snuck by Johnson and then Fasnacht crashed, putting Emig in the lead. Johnson kept it close right to the end, keeping the heat on Emig, but ‘Fro won the moto in his first visit to Loretta’s since 2006. Also, Emig is racing a Husqvarna 150 two-stroke. It was a popular win for many reasons.

Near Heartbreaker for Ferry: Evan Ferry is here armed with some potent Rockstar Energy Husqvarna 125s and is looking to go next-level for his Loretta’s career. He almost did it. Collin Allen grabbed the 125 (12-17) B/C holeshot but Ferry was quickly around him to take the lead and take off. Mark Fineis, also looking for a breakout week, got to second and the lap time battle with Ferry began. They traded fast laps until Ferry started making mistakes, then hit neutral, and lost the lead. Then, remarkably, Ferry instantly wicked it back up, repassed Fineis within a few corners, and pulled away. In fact, Ferry had a bigger lead at the end of the lap where he hit neutral than he did on the previous lap. It all seemed right for Ferry until the final lap, when he went down, handing the win to Fineis. Ferry, meanwhile, was fighting back tears on the podium, because while he held on for second, his hand appeared injured. Turns out that it hurts but it isn’t broken. Going to be an interesting week to watch the 125s.